ONE Championship ‘Only The Brave’ Results: Sitthichai and Allazov Advance to the Grand Prix Finals

On Friday, Jan. 28, ONE Championship hosted ONE Championship: Only The Brave, live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The event featured the semifinals of the ONE featherweight kickboxing grand prix.

ONE Championship: Only The Brave kicked off with its lead card on Friday, Jan. 28, exclusively on ONE’s Facebook page at 5:30 a.m. ET. The main card aired on YouTube at 7:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Kickboxing bout: Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong def. Davit Kiria by unanimous decision – ONE featherweight grand prix semifinal

Kickboxing bout: Chingiz Allazov def. Jo Nattawut by KO (punch). Round 1, 1:55 – ONE featherweight grand prix semifinal

Lipeng Zhang def. Ruslan Emilbek Uulu by KO (punch). Round 1, 0:32

Kickboxing bout: Rade Opačić def. Francesco Xhaja by TKO (three knockdowns). Round 2, 2:00

Hiroyuki Tetsuka def. Edson Marques by KO (punch). Round 3, 1:05

Jarred Brooks def. Hiroba Minowa by unanimous decision

Kickboxing bout: Ivan Kondratev def. Dovydas Rimkus by KO (punch). Round 3, 0:35 – ONE featherweight grand prix alternate

Tatsumitsu Wada def. Shuo Wang by unanimous decision

Purev Otgonjargal def. Micael De Jesus by unanimous decision