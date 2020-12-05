On Saturday, Dec. 5, the UFC will host its 19th broadcast on ESPN from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event once again features no fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the night’s main event, middleweights Jack Hermansson and Marvin Vettori collide. Hermansson was originally slated to face Kevin Holland, but a positive COVID-19 test forced the Italian Vettori into the main event spotlight.

The co-main event pits former interim light heavyweight title challenger Ovince Saint Preux against Jamahal Hill.

The event kicks off with a preliminary-card stream on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET. The night’s main card follow at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN 2.