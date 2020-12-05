Search
On Saturday, Dec. 5, the UFC will host its 19th broadcast on ESPN from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event once again features no fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the night’s main event, middleweights Jack Hermansson and Marvin Vettori collide. Hermansson was originally slated to face Kevin Holland, but a positive COVID-19 test forced the Italian Vettori into the main event spotlight.

The co-main event pits former interim light heavyweight title challenger Ovince Saint Preux against Jamahal Hill.

The event kicks off with a preliminary-card stream on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET. The night’s main card follow at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN 2.

FULL RESULTS
Jack Hermansson vs. Marvin Vettori
Ovince Saint Preux vs. Jamahal Hill
Gabriel Benítez vs. Justin Jaynes
Montana De La Rosa vs. Taila Santos
Roman Dolidze vs. John Allan
Nate Landwehr vs. Movsar Evloev
Louis Smolka vs. Jose Alberto Quiñonez
Matt Wiman vs. Jordan Leavitt
Jimmy Flick vs. Cody Durden
Ilia Topuria vs. Damon Jackson
Gian Villante vs. Jake Collier

