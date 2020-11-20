On Saturday, Nov. 21, Rizin Fighting Federation visits the Osaka-Jo Hall in Osaka, Japan for its 25th numbered event.

The event is headlined by a title bout featuring Mikuru Asakura and Yutaka Saito for the promotion’s featherweight belt. Asakura is riding an eight-fight winning streak and has compiled a 7-0 record within the organization. Now, he prepares for the biggest fight of his career in an effort to capture the Rizin gold. His opponent, Saito, is a seasoned MMA veteran who has compiled an 18-4-2 record and is coming off a devastating knockout victory via soccer kicks over Kazumasa Majima.

The co-headliner is a bantamweight clash between Hiromasa Ougikubo and Kenta Takizawa. Takizawa is coming off a split-decision victory in his Rizin debut and now rides a two-fight winning streak heading into his bout with the 27-fight veteran Ougikubo, who has compiled a 2-2 record with the promotion since 2018.

In addition to the MMA offerings, the event features four kickboxing bouts. This segment of the card is highlighted by a catchweight showdown at 60.5 kilograms between Taiga Kawabe and Yuma Yamahata.

The action airs live via online pay-per-view beginning at 1 a.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.