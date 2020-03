On Sunday, March 22, the K-1 Group returns to Tokyo, Japan, for K’Festa.3.

In the night’s main event, multi-division K-1 world champion Takeru takes on late-notice replacement Petchdam Petchkiatpetch.

The main card also features notables Yoshiki Takei, KANA and Masaaki Noiri, as well as a one-night, 70-kilogram tournament.

The preliminary card airs at 10:30 p.m. ET on Abema TV (Japan). The main card continues at midnight ET on Abema TV (Japan) and GAORA (Japan). Check back following the event for the full results.