Professional Fighters League Officially Purchases Bellator MMA

The Professional Fighters League has officially purchased Bellator MMA, a competing combat sports organization. The news was made official on Monday through journalist Ariel Helwani.

PFL Buys Bellator

It had been rumored for some time, that the PFL was in talks to buy Bellator, from Paramount. The purchase is now official. Bellator will continue in name with the Bellator International Champions Series in 2024, which will host eight annual events all across the globe.

In 2024, the PFL and Bellator champions will clash in a cross-over mega event. This will see seven champion vs. champion matchups.

The PFL is also expanding its brand with franchises: PFL League Season, PFL PPV Super Fights, PFL Challenger Series, PFL International Leagues, and Bellator. The PFL touts itself for being “fighter-first” and “fan-focused.”

“PFL is now a global powerhouse in MMA,” explained Donn Davis, PFL Founder and Chairman. “Our Bellator acquisition turbocharges PFL’s mission to innovate the sport and become the industry co-leader.”



“The combined PFL and Bellator fighter rosters are second-to-none in MMA,” Peter Murray, PFL CEO, added. “We can’t wait to bring MMA fans what they have been asking for – best vs best with the PFL Champions vs Bellator Champions Mega-Event.”

Bellator MMA was founded in 2008 as a tournament-format MMA event founded and run by Bjorn Rebney. Viacom purchased Bellator in 2011. And in 2014, former Strikeforce CEO Scott Coker took over. Bellator 301 just wrapped up last weekend.

The PFL was founded in 2018 and is operated by Donn Davis and Peter Murray. They use a seasonal tournament format system. Their next event is booked for Nov. 24, PFL 10 (2023 season).