On Saturday, Feb. 22, Bellator MMA will host its 240th event from the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland.

In the main event, former lightweight champion Brent Primus looks to work back into contention as he takes on Chris Bungard.

Elsewhere on the card, former Invicta FC title challenger and UFC veteran Bec Rawlings meets Elina Kallionidou.

The card airs via tape-delay at 10 p.m. ET on the Paramount Network. Check back following the event for the full results.