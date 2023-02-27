Combat Press Kickboxing Rankings: February 2023

As kickboxing continues to grow on a global scale with promotions like GLORY, K-1, ONE Championship, and more, fighters are constantly jockeying for position in the eyes (and rankings) of the media. Every month, Combat Press will compile kickboxing rankings for each weight class from heavyweight to strawweight, as well as the pound-for-pound rankings for both men and women.

Note: the numbers in parentheses represent the fighter’s ranking from the previous month.

Heavyweight (95+ kilograms)

Rico Verhoeven (1) Antonio Plazibat (2) Roman Kryklia (3) Jamal Ben Saddik (4) Benjamin Adegbuyi (5) Guto Inocente (6) Rade Opačić (7) Levi Rigters (8) Cihad Kepenek (9) Iraj Azizpour (10)

There were no fighters in action during the month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Light Heavyweight (95 kilograms)

Artem Vakhitov (1) Luis Tavares (2) Sergej Maslobojev (3) Donegi Abena (4) Stéphane Susperregui (5) Nikita Kozlov (6) Ibrahim El Bouni (7) Felipe Micheletti (8) Danyo Ilunga (9) Lukas Achterberg (10)

There were no fighters in action during the month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Middleweight (85 kilograms)

Donovan Wisse (1) Sergey Ponomarev (2) César Almeida (3) Sher Mamazulunov (4) Khalid El Bakouri (5) Sergej Braun (6) Serkan Ozcaglayan (7) Ulric Bokeme (8) Jonatan Oliveira (9) Mohammed Ghaedibardeh (10)

There were no fighters in action during the month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Welterweight (79 kilograms)

Regian Eersel (1) Endy Semeleer (2) Alim Nabiev (3) Dmitry Menshikov (4) Mohamed “Hamicha” Mezouari (5) Mohamed Touchassie (6) Nieky Holzken (7) Constantin Rusu (8) Harut Grigorian (9) Jay Overmeer (10)

Harut Grigorian was back in action for the first time in 10 months, when he won decision over Andrea Festa at Golden Fighting Championships on Jan. 23. He holds onto his No. 9 spot.

Lightweight (71 kilograms)

Chingiz Allazov (3) Superbon Singha Mawynn (1) Marat Grigorian Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong (4) Tyjani Beztati (5) Giorgio Petrosyan (6) Tayfun Özcan (7) Mamuka Usubyan (8) Mohammed Boutasaa (9) Kaito Ono (10)

January saw a big shake-up at the top of the rankings, when Superbon Singha Mawynn lost his ONE Championship kickboxing title to Chingiz Allazov at ONE Fight Night 6. This puts Allazov at the top, while Superbon holds on to No. 2.

Super Featherweight (68 kilograms)

Masaaki Noiri (1) Jia Aoqi (2) Wang Pengfei (3) Rukiya Anpo (4) Liu Xiangming (5) Tie Yinghua (6) Ayinta Ali (7) Ryota Nakano (8) Meng Gaofeng (9) Kona Kato (10)

There were no fighters in action during the month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Featherweight (66 kilograms)

Petchpanomrung Kiatmookao (1) Petchtanong Petchfergus (2) Hiroki Akimoto (3) Tetsuya Yamato (4) Wei Rui (5) Kento Haraguchi (7) Daizo Sasaki (6) Hideaki Yamazaki (8) Capitan Petchyindee (9) Kosei Yamada (10)

There were no fighters in action during the month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Super Bantamweight (64 kilograms)

Kongnapa Weerasakreck (1) Yuki Yoza (2) Taio Asahisa (3) Jin Ying (4) Zhu Shuai (5) Koya Urabe (6) Zheng Jungfeng (7) Fumiya Osawa (8) Chan Hyung Lee (9) Chadd Collins (10)

At Krush 145 on Jan. 21, Fumiya Osawa defended his lightweight belt against Yuzuki Satomi. However, the decision was overturned to a no contest after it was deemed that he illegally caught a kick, leading to a knockdown. He holds his No. 8 spot in the rankings. Also in action was Chan Hyung Lee, as he defended his RISE super featherweight title with a six-round decision win over Hyuma Hitachi at RISE 164 on Jan. 28. He, too, holds his spot in the rankings.

Bantamweight (61.2 kilograms)

Leona Pettas (1) Hirotaka Asahisa (2) Ilias Ennahachi (3) Hyuma Hitachi (4) Yuta Murakoshi (5) Yuki Kasahara (6) Chihiro Nakajima (7) Tomoya Yokoyama (8) Huang Shuailu (9) Tatsuya Oiwa (10)

There were no fighters in action during the month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Super Flyweight (58 kilograms)

Gunji Taito (1) Toma Tanabe (2) Shoki Kaneda (3) Tatsuya Tsubakihara (4) Shuhei Kumura (5) Wang Junguang (6) Keisuke Monguchi (7) Takahito Niimi (8) Taisei Umei (9) Ryusei Kumagai (10)

There were no fighters in action during the month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Flyweight (56.7 kilograms)

Shiro Matsumoto (1) Masahiko Suzuki (2) Akihiro Kaneko (3) Kompetch Sitsarawatsuer (4) Masashi Kumura (5) Koki Osaki (6) Rui Ebata (7) Junki Sasaki (8) Mutsuki Ebata (9) Jonathan Di Bella (10)

The only flyweight in action in Jan. 2023 was Kompetch Sitsarawatsuer, when he faced Prajanchai PK.Saencahi for the ONE Championship strawweight Muay Thai title at ONE Friday Fights 1. While Kompetch lost, that was a Muay Thai bout, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Strawweight (54 kilograms and below)

Kazuki Osaki (1) Kazane Nagai (2) Toma Kuroda (3) Ryu Hanaoka (4) Jin Mandokoro (5) Issei Ishii (6) Auto Muangpaphum (7) Koji Ikeda (8) Kazuki Miburo (9) Koudai Hirayama (10)

At RISE 164, Kazuki Osaki defeated Mangkon Boomdeksian by second-round TKO to secure his top spot in the rankings.

Pound-For-Pound

Chingiz Allazov (3) Superbon Singha Mawynn (1) Marat Grigorian (2) Kazuki Osaki (4) Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong (5) Artem Vakhitov (6) Wei Rui (7) Rico Verhoeven (8) Petchpanomrung Kiatmookao (9) Gunji Taito (10)

As Chingiz Allazov took the ONE Championship featherweight kickboxing title from Superbon Singha Mawynn at ONE Fight Night 6, he jumps to the top pound-for-pound spot, moving down Superbon and Marat Grigorian.

Women’s Pound-For-Pound

Tiffany van Soest (1) Anissa Meksen (2) Kana Morimoto (3) Sarel de Jong (4) Jorina Baars (5) Kotomi (6) Phayahong Ayothaya Gym (7) Koyuki Miyazaki (8) Sarah Moussadak (10) Martine Michieletto (-)

Dropped from the rankings: Tessa De Kom (9)

Tessa De Kom suffered a unanimous decision defeat at the hands of Giuliana Cosnard at GLORY Rivals 5 on Jan. 28. She loses her spot in the rankings, making way for Italy’s Martine Michieletto to enter the rankings at No. 10. Michieletto is the ISKA K-1 featherweight champion, who hasn’t lost a bout since Jul. 2017.

Editor’s Note: Fighters are eligible to be ranked if they have competed in the last 18 months. Any fighter that chooses to switch weight classes will be ranked in their previous weight class until they have competed twice in their new division.