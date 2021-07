RISE 151 Results

On Wednesday, July 28, RISE returns to Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan, for RISE 151.

In the night’s main event, 58-kilogram champion Masahide Kudo defends his belt opposite Masaki Takeuchi.

The event airs live on Abema TV (Japan) at 5 a.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

Advertisement



FULL RESULTS Masahide Kudo vs. Masaki Takeuchi – for 58-kilogram title

Rasta Kido vs. David Chibana

Ryuya Okuwaki vs. Riku Kazushima

Kensei Yamakawa vs. Taisei Umei

Ruka vs. Shota Okudaira

Isami Sano vs. Kenta Nanbara

Shigeki Fujii vs. Rikito Miwa

Yuga Hoshi vs. Shoya Kanetsuka