K’Festa.4 Day.2 Results

On Sunday, March 28, the K-1 group will host K-1 World GP 2020 Japan K’Festa.4 Day.2 from the Nippon Budokan in Chiyoda, Tokyo, Japan.

In the night’s main event, one of the world’s top-ranked fighters, Takeru, defends his 60-kilogram title against Krush champion Leona Pettas.

The co-main event also features gold on the line as cruiserweight champion K-Jee puts his belt on the line against the man he defeated to earn it, Sina Karimian. The two have split their two prior meetings.

The action airs live via Abema.tv (Japan only) beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.