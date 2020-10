Daizo Sasaki (second from right) (K-1 Group)

On Saturday, Oct. 17, the K-1 Group will host Krush.118 from Tokyo, Japan.

In the night’s main event, Daizo Sasaki will defend his 65-kilogram title against challenger Kota Nakano.

The event aires live on Abema TV (Japan) at 5 a.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

