ONE Championship: Dangal Results

On Saturday, May 15, ONE Championship will host ONE Championship: Dangal from Singapore.

In the night’s headliner, reigning heavyweight champion Brandon Vera defends his belt against challenger Arjan Bhullar.

The co-main event features Muay Thai action as Tawanchai PK Saenchai meets Sean Clancy.

Advertisement



The card airs on B/R Live at 6 a.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.