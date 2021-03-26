LFA 103: Carlyle vs. Dagvadorj Results

On Friday, March 26, Legacy Fighting Alliance will host LFA 103: Carlyle vs. Dagvadorj from the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort in Shawnee, Okla.

In the night’s main event, UFC castoff Spike Carlyle makes his first post-Octagon appearance against Mongolia’s Batsumberel Dagvadorj in a lightweight match-up.

The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

