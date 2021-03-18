Cage Warriors 120: Richardson vs. Kauppinen Results

On Thursday, March 18, Cage Warriors will host the first of three straight events in as many days, holding Cage Warriors 120: Richardson vs. Kauppinen event from York Hall in London, England.
In the night’s headliner, middleweights Jamie Richardson and Kent Kauppinen lock horns.
The night’s preliminary card kicks off at 3:15 p.m. ET, with main card airing live at 5 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass. Check back following the event for the full results.
James Hendin vs. Paul Hughes
Christian Duncan vs. Will Currie
Kieran Lister vs. Decky McAleenan
Steven Hooper vs. Michal Figlak
Scott Pedersen vs. Matthew Elliott
Coner Hignett vs. Leigh Mitchell
Ben Ellis vs. Manny Akpan
Josh Plant vs. Mateusz Figlak