LFA 97: Browne vs. Estrázulas Results

On Friday, Jan. 15, Legacy Fighting Alliance will host LFA 97: Browne vs. Estrázulas from Hartman Arena in Park City, Kan.
In the night’s main event, the promotion will crown a new lightweight champion as once-beaten Nick Browne clashes with PFL and Bellator MMA veteran Arthur Estrázulas. The fight was originally scheduled to take place at LFA 95, but COVID-19 forced the bout to be postponed.
The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
Jacob Rosales vs. Jose Martinez
Loveth Young vs. Kelly D’Angelo
Michael Stack vs. Jordan Mapa
Thomas Petersen vs. Richard Luis
Kamuela Kirk vs. Guilherme Santos
Josh Quinlan vs. Joe Boerschig
Claire Guthrie vs. Nadine Mandiau
Shane Shapiro vs. Cam Ansel