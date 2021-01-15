LFA 97: Browne vs. Estrázulas Results

On Friday, Jan. 15, Legacy Fighting Alliance will host LFA 97: Browne vs. Estrázulas from Hartman Arena in Park City, Kan.

In the night’s main event, the promotion will crown a new lightweight champion as once-beaten Nick Browne clashes with PFL and Bellator MMA veteran Arthur Estrázulas. The fight was originally scheduled to take place at LFA 95, but COVID-19 forced the bout to be postponed.

The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

