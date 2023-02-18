LFA 153: Mariscal vs. Faria Results

On Friday, Feb. 17, the Legacy Fighting Alliance will host LFA 153: Mariscal vs. Faria, live from the Horseshoe Hammond Casino in Hammond, Ind. The event features a featherweight showdown between Jose Mariscal and Guilherme Faria.
The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Jose Mariscal vs. Guilherme Faria
Bahromjon Mashrapov vs. Logan Urban
Josh Streacker vs. Ahmad Suhail Hassanzada
Rachel Martinez vs. Alandria Brown
Justin Lovrich vs. Christian Turner
Kevin Nowaczyk vs. Jorge Bezerra
Brandon Johnson vs. Tristan Overvig
Khatanbaatar Khuukhenkhuu vs. Isaiah Flores
Bahromjon Mashrapov vs. Logan Urban
Josh Streacker vs. Ahmad Suhail Hassanzada
Rachel Martinez vs. Alandria Brown
Justin Lovrich vs. Christian Turner
Kevin Nowaczyk vs. Jorge Bezerra
Brandon Johnson vs. Tristan Overvig
Khatanbaatar Khuukhenkhuu vs. Isaiah Flores