LFA 153: Mariscal vs. Faria Results

On Friday, Feb. 17, the Legacy Fighting Alliance will host LFA 153: Mariscal vs. Faria, live from the Horseshoe Hammond Casino in Hammond, Ind. The event features a featherweight showdown between Jose Mariscal and Guilherme Faria.

The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Jose Mariscal vs. Guilherme Faria

Bahromjon Mashrapov vs. Logan Urban

Josh Streacker vs. Ahmad Suhail Hassanzada

Rachel Martinez vs. Alandria Brown

Justin Lovrich vs. Christian Turner

Kevin Nowaczyk vs. Jorge Bezerra

Brandon Johnson vs. Tristan Overvig

Khatanbaatar Khuukhenkhuu vs. Isaiah Flores