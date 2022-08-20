LFA 139 Results: Melo Stops Assenza Early in the Third Round

On Friday, Aug. 19, the Legacy Fighting Alliance hosted LFA 139: Assenza vs. Melo, live from the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls, N.Y. The event featured a lightweight bout between Junior Melo and Adam Assenza.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Junior Melo def. Adam Assenza by TKO. Round 3, 0:59

Teshay Gouthro def. Arnold Jimenez by majority decision (28-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Logan Urban def. Ryan Charlebois by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Dylan Budka def. Lydell Poag by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)

Freddie Rodriguez def. Gavin Teasdale by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)

Liam Anderson def. Robert Gidron by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 4:48

Luke Roberts def. Derrick Patterson by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 4:59

Austin Ross def. Matt Smith by TKO (strikes). Round 3, 2:12 (a)

Alex Moher def. Kevin Hixson by submission (arm-triangle choke). Round 2, 1:46 (a)

(a) – denotes amateur bout