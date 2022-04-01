PFL Challenger Series 7 Results

On Friday, Apr. 1, the Professional Fighters League will host PFL Challenger Series 7, live from Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla. The event features prospective fighters vying for spots on the PFL roster.
The event airs live on Fubo Sports Network starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Andrija Stankovic vs. Lewis Brewington
Christian Turner vs. Chayanne Serrano
Alexei Pergande vs. Joe Hamm
Santino Zurita vs. Rakim Talley
Jaylon McDaniel vs. Daeri Alderman
