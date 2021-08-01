Cage Warriors 126: California Results

Britain’s Cage Warriors organization is venturing across the pond. The promotion will host Cage Warriors 126: California on Sunday, Aug. 1 from Humphreys on the Bay in San Diego.

The main event features veterans John Poppie and Kyle Stewart.

The entire card can be seen on UFC Fight Pass. The prelims start at 9 p.m. ET, with the main card following at 11 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

FULL RESULTS John Poppie vs. Kyle Stewart

Max Rohskopf vs. Jeff Creighton

John Buttner vs. Damon Wilson

Ayadi Majdeddine vs. Nick Angeloni

Joseph Morales vs. Kevin Wirth

Brandon Laroco vs. Alex Trinidad

Joshua Nakagawa vs. James Lynch

Niko Ruiz vs. Sunni Imhotep

Zac Pauga vs. Terrance Jean-Jacques

Johnny Campbell vs. Wilson Reis

Cody Davis vs. Enrique Marte