Cage Warriors 126: California Results

Britain’s Cage Warriors organization is venturing across the pond. The promotion will host Cage Warriors 126: California on Sunday, Aug. 1 from Humphreys on the Bay in San Diego.
The main event features veterans John Poppie and Kyle Stewart.
The entire card can be seen on UFC Fight Pass. The prelims start at 9 p.m. ET, with the main card following at 11 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
FULL RESULTS
John Poppie vs. Kyle Stewart
Max Rohskopf vs. Jeff Creighton
John Buttner vs. Damon Wilson
Ayadi Majdeddine vs. Nick Angeloni
Joseph Morales vs. Kevin Wirth
Brandon Laroco vs. Alex Trinidad
Joshua Nakagawa vs. James Lynch
Niko Ruiz vs. Sunni Imhotep
Zac Pauga vs. Terrance Jean-Jacques
Johnny Campbell vs. Wilson Reis
Cody Davis vs. Enrique Marte
