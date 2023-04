RIZIN 41 Results: Ashizawa Edges Kouzi in a Split Decision

On Saturday, Apr. 1, RIZIN FF hosted RIZIN 41, live from the Maruzen Intec Arena Osaka in Osaka, Japan. The event featured kickboxing and MMA bouts.

The event aired live on FITE TV starting at 2 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Kickboxing bout: Ryusei Ashizawa def. “Kouzi” Koji Tanaka by split decision

Vugar Karamov def. Yoshinori Horie by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 3:21

Keita Nakamura def. Strasser Kiichi by KO (punches). Round 2, 0:49

Makoto Takahashi def. Daichi Kitakata by submission (arm-triangle choke). Round 2, 1:17

Kyohei Hagiwara def. Kyle Aguon by unanimous decision

Koichi Ishizuka def. Kintaro by split decision

Kyung Pyo Kim def. Sho Patrick Usami by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 3:33

Mehman Mamedov def. Yusaku Nakamura by KO (punches). Round 1, 0:23

Kickboxing bout: Shun def. Motoki by TKO (punch). Round 1, 1:37

Kickboxing bout: Sota “Cerberus” Kimura def. Shingeki no Yuki by TKO (body punch). Round 3, 1:32

Kickboxing bout: Asatoro def. Shin Sakurai by unanimous decision

Daichi Akahira def. Yuto Oiwa by TKO (punch). Round 1, 2:47