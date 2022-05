BKFC 25: Adams vs. Cleckler Weigh-In Photo Gallery

On Friday, May 6, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 25: Adams vs. Cleckler, live from the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Fla. The event features a heavyweight title fight between Arnold Adams and Dillon Cleckler.

The event airs live on the BKTV app starting at 8 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Thursday, May 5. Above is a weigh-in photo gallery shot by Nick Vespe of BKFC. Click here for fight night results.