BKFC 25: Adams vs. Cleckler Results

On Friday, May 6, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 25: Adams vs. Cleckler, live from the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Fla. The event features a heavyweight title fight between Arnold Adams and Dillon Cleckler.
The event airs live on the BKTV app starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Arnold Adams vs. Dillon Cleckler – for the heavyweight title
David Mundell vs. Julian Lane
Terry Janoski vs. Jay Jackson
Jack Claffey vs. Rick Caruso
Art Parker vs. Warren Thompson
Josh Sanchez vs. Levi Costa
Gabriel Mota vs. Travis Lerchen
Henry Williams vs. Sterling Lenz
JR Ridge vs. Daniel Alvarez
Ryan Reber vs. Micah Mitchell
Idrees Wasi vs. John McAllister
Travis Floyd vs. Robert Armas
