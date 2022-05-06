BKFC 25: Adams vs. Cleckler Results

On Friday, May 6, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 25: Adams vs. Cleckler, live from the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Fla. The event features a heavyweight title fight between Arnold Adams and Dillon Cleckler.

The event airs live on the BKTV app starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Arnold Adams vs. Dillon Cleckler – for the heavyweight title

David Mundell vs. Julian Lane

Terry Janoski vs. Jay Jackson

Jack Claffey vs. Rick Caruso

Art Parker vs. Warren Thompson

Josh Sanchez vs. Levi Costa

Gabriel Mota vs. Travis Lerchen

Henry Williams vs. Sterling Lenz

JR Ridge vs. Daniel Alvarez

Ryan Reber vs. Micah Mitchell

Idrees Wasi vs. John McAllister

Travis Floyd vs. Robert Armas