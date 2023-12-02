BKFC 56: Perry vs. Alvarez Weigh-In Photo Gallery

On Saturday, Dec. 2, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 56: Perry vs. Alvarez, live from the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The event features three title fights and a middleweight showcase with Mike Perry taking on Eddie Alvarez.

The free prelims air live on the BKTV app starting at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on pay-per-view through the BKTV app starting at 8 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scale on Friday, Dec. 1. Above is a weigh-in photo gallery shot by Phil Lambert and Nick Vespe of BKFC. Click here for full event results.