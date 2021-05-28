XFC 44: Soukhamthath vs. Quinonez Results

On Friday, MAy 28, XFC will host XFC 44: Soukhamthath vs. Quinonez from Des Moines, Iowa.
In the night’s main event, UFC veterans Andre Soukhamthath and Jose Alberto Quiñonez lock horns.
The event kicks off with a preliminary-card stream live at 8 p.m. ET. The night’s main card follows live on Fox Sports 2 at 10 p.m. ET.
Ryan Dickson vs. Bobby Nash – welterweight tournament semifinal
Kurt Holobaugh vs. Jose Luis Verdugo – lightweight tournament semifinal
Brett Martin def. Marino Eastman by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Damonte Robinson def. Tom O’Connor by unanimous decision (29-28 x3) – lightweight tournament semifinal
LaRue Burley def. Bradley Desir by TKO (punches). Round 3, 3:14 – welterweight tournament semifinal
Austin Bashi def. Emanuel Pugh by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 29-28)