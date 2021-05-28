XFC 44: Soukhamthath vs. Quinonez Results

On Friday, MAy 28, XFC will host XFC 44: Soukhamthath vs. Quinonez from Des Moines, Iowa.

In the night’s main event, UFC veterans Andre Soukhamthath and Jose Alberto Quiñonez lock horns.

The event kicks off with a preliminary-card stream live at 8 p.m. ET. The night’s main card follows live on Fox Sports 2 at 10 p.m. ET.

Advertisement

