CES 66 Results: Silva and Goff Dominate for Gold

On Friday, Mar. 4, Classic Entertainment and Sports hosted CES 66: Soukhamthath vs. Silva, live from the Twin Rivers Casino in Lincoln, R.I. The event featured men’s bantamweight and welterweight title fights.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 7 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Diego Silva def. Andre Soukhamthath by unanimous decision (49-46 x 3) – for the bantamweight title

Billy Goff def. Gary Balletto Jr. by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 4:34 – for the welterweight title

Vladimir Kazbekov def. Joey Gomez by KO (punches). Round 1, 0:18

Tyrime Da Silva def. Eduardo Rodrigues by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 1:42

Connor Matthews def. Josh Hardy by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 0:48

Dion Rubio def. Bobby Casale by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 3:37

DaJuan Robinson vs. Travis Demko

Robert Varricchio vs. Turner Williams