Contender Series Season 6, Ep. 2 Results: Five Contracts Awarded

On Tuesday, Aug. 2, the UFC hosted Dana White’s Contender Series Season 6, Ep. 2, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event featured MMA prospects fighting for UFC contracts.

The event aired live on ESPN+ starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Chris Duncan def. Charlie Campbell by KO (punch). Round 1, 1:43

Vinicius Salvador def. Shannon Ross by TKO (punches). Round 2, 4:22

Francis Marshall def. Connor Matthews by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Waldo Cortes-Acosta def. Danilo Suzart by TKO (punches). Round 1, 3:40

Billy Goff def. Shimon Smotritsky by TKO (punches). Round 1, 3:37