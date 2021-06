On this episode of the Shootin’ the Shit Podcast, host Riley Kontek talks with XFC fighter and UFC vet Kurt Holobaugh. The fighter talks Mayweather-Paul, his recent KO win at XFC 44, his upcoming XFC tournament finals bout against Damonte Robinson and more.

