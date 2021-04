LFA 105: Rodriguez vs. Gotsyk Results

On Friday, April 23, Legacy Fighting Alliance will host LFA 105: Rodriguez vs. Gotsyk from the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort in Shawnee, Okla.

In the night’s main event, Venezuela’s Pierangela Rodriguez Giunta takes on Ukrainian Svetlana Gotsyk for the promotion’s strawweight title.

The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

