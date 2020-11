On this episode of the Shootin’ the Shit Podcast, host Riley Kontek talks with Invicta FC strawweight newcomer Meaghan Penning. The Fit NHB MMA fighter talks about marketing herself with sexy photos, her upcoming fight vs. Alexa Culp and more.

As always, feel free to comment below or send feedback about the show to @BigRilesMMA or @CombatPress on Twitter.