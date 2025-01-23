Four Reasons to Watch ONE 170: Tawanchai vs. Superbon 2

ONE 170: Tawanchai vs. Superbon II is set for Friday, Jan. 24, in Bangkok, Thailand. Before the Impact Arena crowd begins to crescendo, it is worth it to take a look at the card and see why this is one of the biggest events of the year right out of the gate.

The stacked lineup features a balance of different combat sports and incredibly talented martial artists. It is a phenomenal event ready to thrill fight fans around the world, and here are four huge reasons to check it out live and free on ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel.

Insane Title Matches

Advertisement



Title tilts will always draw attention as the best of the best compete for gold, but ONE 170 has three spectacular matchups that cannot be missed for any true combat sports fan.

The first title tilt to take place will be for the ONE Interim Bantamweight Muay Thai Championship. Nico Carrillo hopes to remain perfect with another dominant showcase while towering Thai phenom Nabil Anane looks for an upset. With Superlek Kiatmoo9 waiting in the wings, this bantamweight firefight has all the makings of an instant classic with 26 pounds of gold hanging in the balance.

In the co-main event, another rematch will electrify the crowd. ONE Bantamweight MMA Champion Fabricio Andrade defends the title for the first time against Kwon Won Il. Their prior meeting lasted barely over a minute, but fans should expect a longer battle with just as much tension between the two outspoken and fiery athletes.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon collide for a second time on the global stage for the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai Title. Tawanchai edged Superbon the first time around, but what has changed over the past year? We will find out the answer in what could be the most well-matched title tilt of the year.

Explosive Muay Thai

Bangkok will be roaring with exciting Muay Thai action up and down the card. Obviously, the main event title tilt takes center stage, but there is so much more to be seen at ONE 170.

Seksan Or Kwanmuang returns against Myanmar’s Soe Lin Oo in a catchweight contest that could steal the show. Both men offer pure excitement as soon as the bell rings. Or what about featherweight contenders Jo Nattawut and Bampara Kouyate throwing down to make a statement?

Thai stars Sinsamut Klinmee and Suriyanlek Por Yenying take on Thant Zin and Nauzet Trujillo respectively. Both matches will give fans plenty of action and could be flying under the radar as Fight of the Night candidates.

There is so much to focus on this event, but Muay Thai is being highlighted with eight insane matches.

Brothers In Arms

It is not often fans get to see brothers compete on the same card. At ONE 170, they get that opportunity with Johan and Jordan Estupinan.

Jordan will open the evening against Freddie Haggerty, brother of ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing Champion Jonathan, in a flyweight Muay Thai affair. It will mark Jordan’s ONE debut against a budding star with a perfect 3-0 ONE record.

Johan has been thrilling audiences over the past year with some of the most exciting Muay Thai bouts. In Bangkok, he gets a marquee matchup against fellow flyweight Johan Ghazali that should elevate the winner into the upper echelon.

Both Colombians will provide fun action and if the results go their way it will be a memorable night in the Estupinan household.

The Return Of An Icon

Marcelo Garcia is a certified BJJ legend. After years away from the sport, the Brazilian will make his return against Masakazu Imanari in an openweight submission grappling contest.

Imanari is a legend in his own right, but it will be a tall order to topple the multiple-time BJJ World Champion. Still, it is a great matchup to challenge Imanari and see where Garcia stands after a long layoff.

The grappling match will offer a tactical battle of two brilliant minds and allow fans another opportunity to see the two compete.

Regardless of the result, it will be a triumph to welcome back Garcia following his fight against stomach cancer. The 42-year-old gets to compete again and will be celebrated in front of a worldwide viewing audience.

ONE 170 airs live and free on ONE’s official YouTube channel at 6:30 a.m. EST/3:30 a.m. PST on Friday, Jan. 24.