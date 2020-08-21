On Friday, Aug. 21, Legacy Fighting Alliance will host its 88th event from the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

In the night’s main event, Bellator MMA and WSOF veteran Jaleel Willis meets another former Bellator MMA alum in Vinicius de Jesus. The pair will battle for the promotion’s welterweight title. Willis enters the bout riding a three-fight winning streak, whereas de Jesus has won four straight leading into the title affair.

The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.