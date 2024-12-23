Anissa Meksen Discusses Her Win over Kana Morimoto at ONE Friday Fights 92

At ONE Friday Fights 92, Anissa Meksen and Kana Morimoto exchanged leather for three rounds in their atomweight kickboxing contest, but it was Meksen who emerged victorious in the end.

It was a battle of pound-for-pound greats that was years in the making, and Meksen was happy to add another W to her legendary record against a foe she was somewhat familiar with.

“I was very happy to win tonight because it was a long war with her. She trained with me in 2021. She trained with me, she ate with me, and she fought after the training camp, and she called me out. So, I was a little bit shocked. And now I faced her tonight, and I won, so I’m happy to win,” Meksen said to ONE after the event.

A consummate professional, “C18” remained complimentary of Kana following their duel, and she had nothing but praise for her skill set.

“It was a strong fight. She was so good, good hands, good movement, and that’s it,” Meksen stated.

Though the talented atomweight wasn’t shocked by anything Kana offered in their meeting, she was happy to experience what the Japanese veteran had to offer.

In the three years since they mixed it up in the gym, Meksen noted that there were some new wrinkles in her game, but she felt more than up to the task of putting the fight to bed.

“No, because I trained with her three years ago and I know her so I’m not surprised. She changed her game sometimes, but nothing new,” she said.

With a return to the winners’ column many fans were hungry to find out where Meksen will go next. Unfortunately, she was noncommittal on her next bout.

The French-Algerian star is still bothered by her decision loss to Jackie Buntan for the inaugural ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Title, and she hinted at calling time on her career if another shot at gold didn’t emerge soon.

“I don’t know yet. For me, I’m the champion without the crown. So I’m waiting for something good. If nothing good happens, I think I will retire,” Meksen said.

When asked about the possibility for a rematch against Buntan, Meksen was clear that the title shot would bring her back.

While nothing is on the books, “C18” assured her followers that she feels like she beat Buntan the first time and has all the confidence that it would be her hand that gets raised should a rematch come in 2025.

“For me, I win this fight for sure. And if the rematch, I’m okay with this. But for me, I’m the winner, you know. For me, I’m without the belt tonight, but for me I’m the champion. Simple,” Meksen stated.