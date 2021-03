Rizin.27 Results

On Sunday, March 21, Rizin Fighting Federation visits the Nippongaishi Hall in Nagoya, Aichi, Japan for Rizin.27.

In the night’s main event, women’s atomweight champion Ayaka Hamasaki rematches Kanna Asakura. The pair met previous at Rizin.14 with the former Invicta FC titleholder Hamasaki submitting her younger for by second-round armbar to capture the belt. She would drop the belt to UFC vet Seo Hee Ham, but recaptured it in her most recent bout against Miyuu Yamamoto in December.

The action airs live via online pay-per-view beginning at 12 a.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

Advertisement