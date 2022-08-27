BKFC 28: Ferea vs. Starling Results

On Saturday, Aug. 27, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 28: Ferea vs. Starling, live from the Rio Rancho Events Center in Albuquerque, N.M. The event features a flyweight title fight between Christine Ferea and Taylor Starling.
The event airs live on the BKTV app starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Christine Ferea vs. Taylor Starling
John Dodson vs. Ryan Benoit
Donald Sanchez vs. Jeremy Smith
Eric Dodson vs. Nick Villar
Joshua Moreno vs. Zion Tomlinson, Sr.
Brad Kelly vs. Isaac Vallie-Flagg
Will Santiago vs. David Lopez
Joshua Morales vs. Antonio Soto III
Kyle McElroy vs. Josh Watson
Jayme Hinshaw vs. Cassie Robb
Jeremy Sauceda vs. Roderick Stewart
