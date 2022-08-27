BKFC 28: Ferea vs. Starling Results

On Saturday, Aug. 27, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 28: Ferea vs. Starling, live from the Rio Rancho Events Center in Albuquerque, N.M. The event features a flyweight title fight between Christine Ferea and Taylor Starling.

The event airs live on the BKTV app starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Christine Ferea vs. Taylor Starling

John Dodson vs. Ryan Benoit

Donald Sanchez vs. Jeremy Smith

Eric Dodson vs. Nick Villar

Joshua Moreno vs. Zion Tomlinson, Sr.

Brad Kelly vs. Isaac Vallie-Flagg

Will Santiago vs. David Lopez

Joshua Morales vs. Antonio Soto III

Kyle McElroy vs. Josh Watson

Jayme Hinshaw vs. Cassie Robb

Jeremy Sauceda vs. Roderick Stewart