ONE Friday Fights 4 Results: Duangsompong Jitmuangnon Outworks Batman Or.Atchariya

On Friday, Fed. 10, ONE Championship hosted ONE Friday Fights 4, live from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event features Muay Thai, kickboxing and MMA bouts.

The event aired live on YouTube starting at 7:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Duangsompong Jitmuangnon def. Batman Or.Atchariya by majority decision

Muay Thai bout: Petchmuangsri Tdedd99 def. Mongkolkaew Sor.Sommai by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Erdem Taha Dincer def. Alessandro Sara by KO (punch). Round 1, 2:05

Muay Thai bout: Gusjung Fairtex vs. Francisca Vera by TKO (referee stoppage). Round 2, 1:43

Muay Thai bout: Chaongoh Jitmuangnon def. An Bunhour by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:07

Muay Thai bout: Fabio Reis def. Ferrari Fairtex by KO (punch). Round 2, 2:30

MMA bout: Bruno Azevedo def. Talekh Gamidov by submission (arm-triangle choke). Round 2, 2:02

Kickboxing bout: Fariya Aminipour def. Hiroki Suzuki by split decision

MMA bout: Peter Danesoe def. Aqib Awan by TKO (knees to body). Round 1, 4:33

Muay Thai bout: Malena Garcia def. Judy Humber by unanimous decision