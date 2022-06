GLORY Rivals 1 and Enfusion 108 Results: Tavares Knocks Out Kaouachi

On Saturday, Jun. 11, GLORY Kickboxing hosted GLORY Rivals 1, live from the Zwembad Hoornse Vaart in Alkmaar, Netherlands. The event featured a 209-pound battle between Luis Tavares and Florent Kaouachi.

The event aired live on the GLORY Fight Fight Fight! app starting at 3:30 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Luis Tavares def. Florent Kaouachi by KO. Round 3, 0:26

Ibrahim El Bouni def. Clyde Brunswijk by unanimous decision

Regilio van den Ent def. Joe Johnson by KO. Round 1, 1:34

Martin Terpstra def. Muhammed Balli by TKO. Round 2, 0:25

Jay Overmeer def. Rodrigo Mineiro by TKO. Round 2, 0:54

Younes Smaili def. Conan Saelens by unanimous decision

Salah Hitou def. Yannick van Vliet by unanimous decision

Steven van den Broek def. Raymond Bonte by KO. Round 1, 2:11

Youssef Madi def. Adil Bougzir by KO. Round 2

Ismail Ouzgni def. Jimmy van Kuijeren by unanimous decision

Robin Gillebaard def. Diego Barbosa by KO. Round 2, 1:07

Bas Willemse def. Marouane Elkass by unanimous decision

Bilal El Alaoui def. Renaton Goman by TKO. Round 1

Zidane El Biali def. Bjorn Peetom by unanimous decision

Levi Thompson def. Gilvan Gomes by unanimous decision