PFL 2021 8: Playoffs Results

On Thursday, Aug. 19, the Professional Fighters League will host PFL 2021 8: Playoffs from the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla.
The event marks the continuation of the 2021 PFL playoffs. Fighters in the heavyweight and women’s lightweight divisions are the next in action. The night is headlined by two-time judo gold medalist and undefeated lightweight queen Kayla Harrison opposite Genah Fabian.
The event begins at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+, with the main card following at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.
FULL RESULTS
Kayla Harrison vs. Genah Fabian
Bruno Cappelozza vs. Jamelle Jones
Larissa Pacheco vs. Taylor Guardado
Denis Goltsov vs. Ante Delija
Renan Ferreira vs. Stuart Austin
Kaitlin Young vs. Marina Mokhnatkina
Carl Seumanutafa vs. Mo DeReese
Mariana Morais vs. Zamzagul Fayzallanova
Cynthia Vanessa Vescan vs. Amanda Leve
Christian Lohsen vs. Jonas Flok
Bruno Cappelozza vs. Jamelle Jones
Larissa Pacheco vs. Taylor Guardado
Denis Goltsov vs. Ante Delija
Renan Ferreira vs. Stuart Austin
Kaitlin Young vs. Marina Mokhnatkina
Carl Seumanutafa vs. Mo DeReese
Mariana Morais vs. Zamzagul Fayzallanova
Cynthia Vanessa Vescan vs. Amanda Leve
Christian Lohsen vs. Jonas Flok