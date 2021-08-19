PFL 2021 8: Playoffs Results

On Thursday, Aug. 19, the Professional Fighters League will host PFL 2021 8: Playoffs from the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla.

The event marks the continuation of the 2021 PFL playoffs. Fighters in the heavyweight and women’s lightweight divisions are the next in action. The night is headlined by two-time judo gold medalist and undefeated lightweight queen Kayla Harrison opposite Genah Fabian.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+, with the main card following at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

FULL RESULTS Kayla Harrison vs. Genah Fabian

Bruno Cappelozza vs. Jamelle Jones

Larissa Pacheco vs. Taylor Guardado

Denis Goltsov vs. Ante Delija

Renan Ferreira vs. Stuart Austin

Kaitlin Young vs. Marina Mokhnatkina

Carl Seumanutafa vs. Mo DeReese

Mariana Morais vs. Zamzagul Fayzallanova

Cynthia Vanessa Vescan vs. Amanda Leve

Christian Lohsen vs. Jonas Flok