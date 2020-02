On Friday, Feb. 21, Combate Americas touches Mexicali, Mexico, for its 55th event.

In the main event, lightweight champion Rafa García battles UFC veteran Humberto Bandenay. Garcia has rattled off 11 straight victories to open his career, including seven straight under the Combate banner. Bandenay has rebounded since his UFC departure, winning four straight to earn a shot at gold.

The night’s main card airs live on AXS TV at 10 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.