Combat Press 2024 Kickboxing Awards: Fighter of the Year – Superlek Kiatmoo9

Superlek Kiatmoo9 has been crowned the 2024 Fighter of the Year, an honor deserved after a year of stunning performances. With wins in both Kickboxing and Muay Thai, he has shown himself to be one of the best strikers in history. The Thai phenom delivered two unforgettable victories in 2024, defeating Takeru Segawa and Jonathan Haggerty in dominant fashion.

Fighter of the Year – Superlek

Superlek defended his ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Title against Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa in a highly anticipated clash at ONE 165 in Tokyo’s Ariake Arena. The bout lived up to its billing as a showdown between two of the world’s best, but Superlek’s superior skill set left no doubt about the outcome. Takeru entered this match having previously held three weight-class world titles in K-1 Kickboxing.

From the opening bell, Superlek established his dominance with a barrage of leg kicks that visibly hindered Takeru’s mobility. The Thai champion’s precise jabs and well-timed crosses kept Takeru from finding his rhythm, while his strategic use of knees and push kicks disrupted any attempts by the Japanese fighter to close the distance.

Takeru showcased incredible heart, launching a furious third-round offensive that briefly had Superlek on the ropes. Over five grueling rounds, Superlek’s tactical brilliance and relentless striking earned him a unanimous decision victory against one of the generation’s most important kickboxer.

Superlek’s second landmark performance of the year came on September 6, 2024, at ONE 168 in Denver, where he faced reigning ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Jonathan Haggerty. Moving up in weight to challenge for Haggerty’s title, Superlek delivered a jaw-dropping knockout in less than one minute.

When Haggerty committed to a right punch, Superlek slipped the strike and countered with a perfectly timed right elbow. Ending the fight at just 49 seconds of the opening round. Superlek grabbed the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title but also cemented his legacy as a two-sport world champion. A Muay Thai Title in one weight class and a Kickboxing title in another. What a year for this striker. Additionally, Superlek also defeated Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in 2024 in Muay Thai.

With these victories, Superlek has solidified his place among the sport’s all-time greats. Dominating a three-division kickboxing champion then stopping a Muay Thai titleholder in a weight class above. Superlek has earned accolades as Combat Press’ 2024 Kickboxing Fighter of the Year.