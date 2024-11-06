K-1 World Grand Prix 2024 Final Adds Additional Matchups

At the Yoyogi National Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan the K-1 World Grand Prix 2024 Final is scheduled to take place on Dec.14, 2024, and multiple additional matches have been added in a recent announcement.

K-1 World Grand Prix 2024 Final Matchups

In the super welterweight division, the Bulgarian powerhouse Stoyan Koprivlenski takes on local favorite and former champion Hiromi Wajima. Koprivlenski is the 2024 K-1 World MAX Championship Tournament Final Champion who will be aiming to solidify his position at the top of the division.

In a -56kg clash, Akihiro Kaneko will square off against Aslanbek Zikreev. Kaneko is coming off a strong performance in the 55kg World Tournament earlier this year and will be looking to continue his winning streak.

In the super bantamweight division, rising star Riamu will face off against the experienced Rui Okubo. Okubo is known for his technical game and will be looking to use his experience to overcome the young Riamu.

The openweight division will feature a battle between Sina Karimian and Shota Yamaguchi. Karimian, a former K-1 Cruiserweight champion, will be eager to bounce back from his recent losses.

In -71.5kg matchup pits Poland’s Kacper Muszyński against Romania’s Valentin Mavrodin. Both fighters have been making waves in the European kickboxing scene and will be looking to make a statement on the global stage. Muszyński is a standout talent.

In the super lightweight division, Japanese veteran Daizo Sasaki will face Takuma Tsukamoto. Sasaki, a former Krush champion, brings a wealth of experience to this matchup. Rounding out the announced bouts is another super bantamweight contest between Momotaro Kiyama and Koji Ikeda.