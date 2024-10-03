Minoru ‘Philip’ Kimura Arrested in Tokyo Days Before K-1 Fight

Kickboxer Minoru ‘Philip’ Kimura has been arrested by the Tokyo Metropolitan Police for marijuana possession at a station in Nishitokyo, Tokyo.

Minoru ‘Philip’ Kimura Arrested

31-year-old Minoru ‘Philip’ Kimura is suspected of carrying marijuana at Hibari-gaoka Station on the Seibu Ikebukuro Line two days ago. According to sources, Kimura was stopped for questioning by police officers, during which he was found with what appeared to be marijuana liquid and plant material. After testing, part of the substance was confirmed to be marijuana. This violated the Cannabis Control Act.

He had been scheduled to face off against YA-MAN at a K-1 Kickboxing event in Tokyo in just two days. This match has now been officially canceled as of now. It is not clear what will happen with YA-MAN.

Kimura has achieved success in the world of kickboxing. He’s known for his powerful striking. Kimura has competed in various weight classes, including lightweight, super lightweight, welterweight, and super welterweight. He won the K-1 World GP Super Welterweight Championship Tournament in 2020.

Minoru Kimura (K-1 Group)

Recently, on Mar. 23, Kimura faced a challenge as he fought the legendary Buakaw Banchamek at Rizin Landmark 9. Despite a strong start, Kimura was ultimately defeated by knockout in the second round.