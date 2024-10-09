ONE Championship Releases 2025 Schedule

As the crisp fall air begins to blow in, ONE Championship has delivered its outlook for U.S. primetime events in 2025 according to a press release from the company.

Twelve exciting events are slated to head to Prime Video in the new year. Amazon Prime members have been the beneficiaries of the action-packed events for the past two years, and the partnership will continue as the calendar turns over.

ONE is coming off the heels of a successful return to the United States with ONE 168: Denver. The event saw over 10,000 fans enter the Ball Arena in downtown Denver with a $1.28 million gate.

Although ONE was scheduled to debut in Atlanta for ONE 169, the event has been moved to Lumpinee Stadium due to partner obligations in Thailand.

ONE will return stateside in May 2025 on May 23 per the calendar update by the promotion. A second on-ground U.S. event is scheduled just before the Christmas holiday on Friday, Dec. 5.

However, the company has many more events scheduled in Asia primetime as well, including ONE 170. That event will also see Hollywood A-lister Russell Crowe bring his MMA action film project, “The Beast in Me,” to the Impact Arena in Bangkok for filming.

ONE has been delivering a phenomenal martial arts product showcasing its diverse brand of action with a global roster of elite talent. That will continue in 2025, and U.S. fans will get their fill of U.S. primetime events to enjoy.

ONE Championship 2025 U.S. Primetime Schedule

Jan. 10 – ONE Fight Night 27

Feb. 7 – ONE Fight Night 28

Mar. 7 – ONE Fight Night 29

Apr. 4 – ONE Fight Night 30

May 23 – U.S. Event

Jun. 6 – ONE Fight Night 31

Jul. 11 – ONE Fight Night 32

Aug. 1 – ONE Fight Night 33

Sep. 5 – ONE Fight Night 34

Oct. 3 – ONE Fight Night 35

Nov. 7 – ONE Fight Night 36

Dec. 5 – U.S. Event