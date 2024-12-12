Marcelo Garcia to Face Masakazu Imanari in ONE Championship Debut

Marcelo Garcia has his return opponent. ONE Championship revealed that the all-time BJJ great would make his return at ONE 170 against Masakazu Imanari on Friday, Jan. 24, in Bangkok, Thailand.

The submission grappling affair will be an openweight meeting between the two submission legends.

Garcia is one of the most well-known and highly decorated jiu-jitsu artists in the sport’s history. He is a four-time ADCC Champion and a five-time IBJJF Champion. However, he has not competed since 2011, when he stepped away to become a father.

“Ashikan-Judan” is one of Japan’s grappling icons. His patented technique to attack a heel hook bears his name, the “Imanari Roll.” He has submitted some of the best in the world with his attacks, and it will have Garcia weary of playing a leglock game come Jan. 24.

Garcia admitted that he never retired from the sport and has spent his years away in the gym, honing his craft and teaching the next generation of grapplers.

The 41-year-old is excited to return and show his family that he can still compete among the elite.

Imanari will surely test his skills and provide for a fun matchup inside the Impact Arena. ONE 170 is set to be a fun night in Thailand, with a stacked lineup of martial arts action across kickboxing, MMA, Muay Thai, and submission grappling.

Garcia vs. Imanari is just the latest addition to the smorgasbord of fun set for ONE 170.

ONE 170 airs live on Friday, Jan. 24, from Bangkok, at 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST.