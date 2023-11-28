Nina van Dalum vs. Debora Evora Added to GLORY 90

The GLORY 90 fight card has announced two debuting fighters, Nina van Dalum and Debora Evora, who are set to face off on Saturday, Dec. 23.

Nina van Dalum vs. Debora Evora

Earlier in 2023, long-reigning champion Tiffany Van Soest retired and left the women’s super bantamweight title vacant. With signings such as Nina van Dalum, of the Netherlands, and Portugal’s Debora Evora the title could get snatched up soon.

Evora was signed to GLORY Kickboxing alongside her husband, Miguel Trindade. The 25-year-old striker has held kickboxing titles in MFC and WAKO. Most recently, she is coming off of a full five-round championship match to capture the European WAKO crown.

Advertisement



The Dutch-born van Dalum was a two-division champion in Enfusion. The 22-year-old athlete won and defended the flyweight title. In her most recent match, she was able to add the bantamweight crown to her name after five rounds.

At GLORY 90, on Dec. 23, van Dalum and Evora, two fighters clad in gold, will make their promotional debut in and look to take a step closer to the vacant women’s super bantamweight title.

GLORY 90

The full GLORY 90 fight can be found below:

GLORY Welterweight Title

Champion Endy Semeleer (35-1, 17 KO) vs. Anwar Ouled-Chaib (3-0)

GLORY Heavyweight Grand Prix Qualifier

#8 Nabil Khachab (26-4-1, 4 KO) vs. #10 Nikola Filipovic (11-2, 6 KO)

Welterweight

#7 Murthel Groenhart (70-26-3, 40 KO) vs. Teodor Hristov (15-3, 7 KO)

Middleweight

#6 Ivan Galaz (58-10-1, 15 KO) vs. #10 Iliass Hammouche (33-6, 7 KO)

Lightweight

#1 Enriko Kehl (52-15-2, 30 KO) vs. #9 Arman Hambaryan (58-8-2, 27 KO)

Featherweight

#2 Jan Kaffa (20-3, 7 KO) vs. Miguel Trindade (57-6, 24 KO)

Middleweight

#7 Brice Kombou (18-3, 3 KO) vs. #9 Mohamed Touchassie (15-1, 12 KO)

Heavyweight

Cihad Kepenek (21-6, 15 KO) vs. Michał Blawdziewicz (11-6-1, 5 KO)

Super Bantamweight

Nina van Dalum (13-6, 1 KO) vs. Debora Evora (27-9-1, 2 KO)