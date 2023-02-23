ONE Fight Night 7: Lineker vs. Andrade II Weigh-In Video and Results

On Friday, Feb. 24, ONE Championship will host ONE Fight Night 7: Lineker vs. Andrade II, live from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event features two title fights.
The bonus bouts air live on ONE Championship’s website starting at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on Amazon Prime Video starting at 8 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Thursday, Feb. 23. Click the picture above to view the weight-in video. The weigh-in results are below. Click here for full event results.
Muay Thai bout: Tawanchai PK.Saenchai () vs. Jamal Yusupov () – for the featherweight title
Martin Nguyen () vs. Razhab Shaydullaev ()
Kickboxing bout: Saemapetch Fairtex () vs. ChengLong Zhang ()
Eko Roni Saputra () vs. Danny Kingad ()
Grappling bout: Danielle Kelly () vs. Ayaka Miura ()
Kickboxing bout: Andrei Stoica () vs. Francesco Xhaja ()On Friday, Feb. 24, ONE Championship will host ONE Fight Night 7: Lineker vs. Andrade II, live from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event features two title fights.
The bonus bouts air live on ONE Championship’s website starting at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on Amazon Prime Video starting at 8 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Thursday, Feb. 23. Click the picture above to view the weight-in video. The weigh-in results are below. Click here for full event results.
Muay Thai bout: Tawanchai PK.Saenchai (154.75) vs. Jamal Yusupov (154.75) - for the featherweight title
Martin Nguyen (154.5) vs. Leonardo Casotti (154.75)
Kickboxing bout: Saemapetch Fairtex (144.75) vs. ChengLong Zhang (144.75)
Eko Roni Saputra (134.75) vs. Danny Kingad (135)
Grappling bout: Danielle Kelly (116.5) vs. Ayaka Miura (119)
Kickboxing bout: Andrei Stoica (221.25) vs. Francesco Xhaja (222.25)
Linda Darrow (114.5) vs. Victória Souza (114.25)
Grappling bout: Uali Kurzhev (169.75) vs. Tommy Langaker (169.5)
Adrian Mattheis (123.5) vs. Ze Lang Zha Xi (124.75)