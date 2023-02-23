ONE Fight Night 7: Lineker vs. Andrade II Weigh-In Video and Results

On Friday, Feb. 24, ONE Championship will host ONE Fight Night 7: Lineker vs. Andrade II, live from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event features two title fights.

The bonus bouts air live on ONE Championship’s website starting at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on Amazon Prime Video starting at 8 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Thursday, Feb. 23. Click the picture above to view the weight-in video. The weigh-in results are below. Click here for full event results.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS

Muay Thai bout: Tawanchai PK.Saenchai (154.75) vs. Jamal Yusupov (154.75) - for the featherweight title

Martin Nguyen (154.5) vs. Leonardo Casotti (154.75)

Kickboxing bout: Saemapetch Fairtex (144.75) vs. ChengLong Zhang (144.75)

Eko Roni Saputra (134.75) vs. Danny Kingad (135)

Grappling bout: Danielle Kelly (116.5) vs. Ayaka Miura (119)

Kickboxing bout: Andrei Stoica (221.25) vs. Francesco Xhaja (222.25)

Linda Darrow (114.5) vs. Victória Souza (114.25)

Grappling bout: Uali Kurzhev (169.75) vs. Tommy Langaker (169.5)

Adrian Mattheis (123.5) vs. Ze Lang Zha Xi (124.75) John Lineker (144) vs. Fabricio de Andrade (144.75) - for the bantamweight titleMuay Thai bout: Tawanchai PK.Saenchai (154.75) vs. Jamal Yusupov (154.75) - for the featherweight titleMartin Nguyen (154.5) vs. Leonardo Casotti (154.75)Kickboxing bout: Saemapetch Fairtex (144.75) vs. ChengLong Zhang (144.75)Eko Roni Saputra (134.75) vs. Danny Kingad (135)Grappling bout: Danielle Kelly (116.5) vs. Ayaka Miura (119)Kickboxing bout: Andrei Stoica (221.25) vs. Francesco Xhaja (222.25)Linda Darrow (114.5) vs. Victória Souza (114.25)Grappling bout: Uali Kurzhev (169.75) vs. Tommy Langaker (169.5)Adrian Mattheis (123.5) vs. Ze Lang Zha Xi (124.75)