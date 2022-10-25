Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat 6 Results: Talbott Stops Jimenez

On Saturday, Oct. 22, Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat hosted Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat 6: Talbott vs. Jimenez, live from the Commerce Casino and Hotel in Commerce, Calif. The event featured a bantamweight title fight.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Payton Talbott def. Anthony Jimenez by TKO (strikes). Round 2, 4:26 – for the bantamweight title

Eddie Bernal def. Chase Whitmer by majority decision (28-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Miguel Jacob def. Bruno Ferreira by TKO (leg kick). Round 1, 4:02

Trevor Wells def. David Duran by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Brady Huang vs. Musa Toliver by submission (heel hook). Round 2, 2:12

Eugene Correa def. David Douglas by submission (heel hook). Round 1, 0:18

Kallum Parker def. Matt Hampton by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)