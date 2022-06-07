UFC Heated Rivalries: Tito Ortiz vs. Ken Shamrock

The UFC is famous for its big fights, big paychecks, and even bigger egos. With so much on the line for the fighters, it is no surprise that rivalries can get a little bit heated. We can all name a few – Connor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz and Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones are just two examples.
Let’s take a look at one of the earliest heated rivalries in the UFC – Tito Ortiz vs Ken Shamrock. This rivalry had so much fuel that it ended up needing three matches in the Octagon to settle the score.
Shamrock was head of the infamous Lion’s Den training camp that produced many of the top fighters in the early UFC era. He was the UFC superfight champion in the mid-90’s and would eventually go on to face Tito Ortiz for the UFC light heavyweight championship.
While Ortiz’s 21-12-1 record would seem like nothing to boast about, he had a long and storied career, and also was a fan-fovorite thanks to his commitment to the sport, his hard work, and his large personality.
As well as having a rivalry with Shamrock, Ortiz has also had a long-running rivalry with Chuck Liddell.
In his next bout, Ortiz beat another Lion’s Den member in Guy Mezger and flipped off their camp when he won. He then put on another rude t-shirt, and Shamrock jumped into the Octagon and threatened him. Ortiz was carried out of the Octagon, and the police were called to settle the issue.
Later, Ortiz was defeated by Shamrock’s adopted brother Frank Shamrock, but, Ortiz had insisted that Ken take him on himself.
Problems then built outside of the ring until the pair were lined up to fight each other four years later at UFC 40.
Many put the success of the match down to how famous Ken Shamrock was, and how quickly Tito Ortiz had risen through the UFC ranks. Coming into the match, Ortiz held the light heavyweight belt for over three years.
While Shamrock did land a knockdown on Ortiz in the first round, the underdog managed to shake it off. In the end, just before the start of the fourth round, Shamrock’s corner called an end to the match. Ortiz kept his title and shocked the world by defeating Shamrock.
At UFC 61, the event that ended the series, Ortiz and Shamrock co-headlined the event ahead of Tim Sylvia and Andrei Arlovski. This event also broke UFC’s pay-per-view sales record. The Ortiz vs. Shamrock fight was the shortest of the night. It only lasted one minute and 18 seconds, and Ortiz knocked Shamrock out using his elbows.
For the third time, the pair broke the UFC’s pay-per-view record, as 5.7 million people were believed to have watched the fight. After all the build-up and match-fixing allegations, Ortiz knocked out Shamrock after 2:23 minutes with his fists.
The Ortiz vs. Shamrock rivalry was one of the biggest in UFC history, but in the end, Ortiz came out on top, winning all three bouts.