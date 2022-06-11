LFA 134 Results: Gafurov Knocks Out Sousa

On Friday, Jun. 10, the Legacy Fighting Alliance hosted LFA 134: Gafurov vs. Sousa, live from the Bell County Expo Center in Belton, Tex.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muin Gafurov def. Herbeth Sousa by KO (punch). Round 2, 1:56

Milko Tucto def. Olivier Murad by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Joseph Camacho def. Alden Coria by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Shane Sobnosky Jr. def. Jared McLoughlin by TKO (corner stoppage). Round 1, 5:00

Jordan Harris def. Kevin Fernandez by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Jakori Savage def. Taylor Escamilla by submission (armbar). Round 1, 2:42

Tanner Marlow def. Joel Guzman by TKO. Round 2, 2:10

Mateo Gonzalez def. Cody Rondeau by TKO (cut). Round 2, 3:06

Erique Owens def. Gunner Coronado by unanimous decision

Zumarr Archer def. Tanner Arnold by TKO. Round 1, 2:13

Harrison Layne def. B.J. Miller by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 2:00

Ian Engbrock def. Steve Lontine by TKO. Round 1, 2:17

Joshua Zarazua def. Jody Oliver by unanimous decision (a)

Dawson Moore def. Omar Al-Ramahi by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 3, 1:34 (a)

Jordan Bradley def. Kieran Carthan by TKO. Round 1, 1:11 (a)

(a) – deontes amateur bout