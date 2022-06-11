LFA 134 Results: Gafurov Knocks Out Sousa

On Friday, Jun. 10, the Legacy Fighting Alliance hosted LFA 134: Gafurov vs. Sousa, live from the Bell County Expo Center in Belton, Tex.
The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Muin Gafurov def. Herbeth Sousa by KO (punch). Round 2, 1:56
Milko Tucto def. Olivier Murad by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Joseph Camacho def. Alden Coria by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
Shane Sobnosky Jr. def. Jared McLoughlin by TKO (corner stoppage). Round 1, 5:00
Jordan Harris def. Kevin Fernandez by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)
Jakori Savage def. Taylor Escamilla by submission (armbar). Round 1, 2:42
Tanner Marlow def. Joel Guzman by TKO. Round 2, 2:10
Mateo Gonzalez def. Cody Rondeau by TKO (cut). Round 2, 3:06
Erique Owens def. Gunner Coronado by unanimous decision
Zumarr Archer def. Tanner Arnold by TKO. Round 1, 2:13
Harrison Layne def. B.J. Miller by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 2:00
Ian Engbrock def. Steve Lontine by TKO. Round 1, 2:17
Joshua Zarazua def. Jody Oliver by unanimous decision (a)
Dawson Moore def. Omar Al-Ramahi by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 3, 1:34 (a)
Jordan Bradley def. Kieran Carthan by TKO. Round 1, 1:11 (a)
(a) – deontes amateur bout
