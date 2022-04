CES MMA 67: Goff vs. Sumter Results

On Friday, Apr. 1, the CES MMA will host CES MMA 67: Goff vs. Sumter, live from the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford, Conn. The event features a middleweight title clash between Billy Goff and Justin Sumter.

The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Billy Goff vs. Justin Sumter – for the middleweight title

Johnny Lopez vs. Azjavkhlan Baatar

Pat Casey vs. Armus Guyton

Tristan Lindi vs. Mike Kimbel

Mus’Aib Baiyina vs. Yuri Panferov

David Michael Durao vs. Daniel Maldonado

Casey Norton vs. Pedro Villa

Eddy George vs. Emiliano Calderon

Harris Bonfiglio vs. Jason Huntley

Markos Pappas vs. RJ Hayes