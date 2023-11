ONE Friday Fights 42 Results: Lobo Knocks Out Kaonar in Round 3

On Friday, Nov. 24, ONE Championship hosted ONE Friday Fights 42, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featured MMA, Muay Thai and kickboxing bouts.

The event aired live on YouTube starting at 7:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Julio Lobo def. Kaonar Sor Jor Thongprajin by KO (strikes). Round 3, 0:46

Muay Thai bout: Ferrari Fairtex def. Kirill Khomutov by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Khunponnoi Sor Sommai def. Lamnamkhong BS Muaythai by KO (punches). Round 2, 2:00

Muay Thai bout: Sornsueknoi FA Group def. Petkhaowang Sor Jor Lekmuangnon by TKO (strikes). Round 2, 1:16

Muay Thai bout: Kongkairop FiatPathum def. Rachan Sor Somnuk by KO (elbow). Round 3, 1:28

Muay Thai bout: Ploykhao Or AudUdon def. Fahlan Por Petkhaikaew by unanimous decision

Kickboxing bout: Elbrus Osmanov def. Zhang Chenglong by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Seksan Fairtex def. Joker Paesaisi by majority decision

Muay Thai bout: Yu Yau Pui def. Zehra Dogan by TKO (punches). Round 2, 1:28

MMA bout: Sanzhar Zakirov def. Zaiundin Suleimanov by unanimous decision

MMA bout: Matheus Pereira def. Sumit Bhyan by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:08

MMA bout: Bismarck Gomes def. Asylbek Almasbekov by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 2:23