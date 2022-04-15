Bellator 277: McKee vs. Pitbull 2 Results

On Friday, Apr. 15, Bellator will host Bellator 277: McKee vs. Pitbull 2, live from the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. The event features a featherweight title fight and a light heavyweight tournament championship.

The preliminary card airs live on Bellator’s YouTube channel starting at 7 p.m. ET, with the main card following on Showtime at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS AJ McKee Jr. vs. Patricio Pitbull – for the featherweight title

Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson – for the light heavyweight tournament championship

Aaron Pico vs. Adli Edwards

Tim Johnson vs. Linton Vassell

Gaston Bolaños vs. Ali Jafri

Tyrell Fortune vs. Rakim Cleveland

Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov vs. Rafael Carvalho

Gaston Bolanos vs. Daniel Carey

Kyle Crutchmer vs. Michael Lombardo

Bobby Seronio III vs. Calob Ramirez

Tyson Miller vs. Rhalan Gracie

Edwin De Los Santos vs. Alberto Mendez

Socrates Hernandez vs. Rogelio Luna

Laird Anderson vs. JT Donaldson

Theo Haig vs. Alan Benson