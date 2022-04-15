Bellator 277: McKee vs. Pitbull 2 Results

On Friday, Apr. 15, Bellator will host Bellator 277: McKee vs. Pitbull 2, live from the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. The event features a featherweight title fight and a light heavyweight tournament championship.
The preliminary card airs live on Bellator’s YouTube channel starting at 7 p.m. ET, with the main card following on Showtime at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
AJ McKee Jr. vs. Patricio Pitbull – for the featherweight title
Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson – for the light heavyweight tournament championship
Aaron Pico vs. Adli Edwards
Tim Johnson vs. Linton Vassell
Gaston Bolaños vs. Ali Jafri
Tyrell Fortune vs. Rakim Cleveland
Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov vs. Rafael Carvalho
Gaston Bolanos vs. Daniel Carey
Kyle Crutchmer vs. Michael Lombardo
Bobby Seronio III vs. Calob Ramirez
Tyson Miller vs. Rhalan Gracie
Edwin De Los Santos vs. Alberto Mendez
Socrates Hernandez vs. Rogelio Luna
Laird Anderson vs. JT Donaldson
Theo Haig vs. Alan Benson
